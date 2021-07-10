Sat, Jul 10, 2021

Around 20k health centres to be upgraded in TN at Rs 4.6 crore

Published: Jul 10,202112:29 AM

As many as 8,713 primary, 10,839 secondary and 2,126 tertiary health centres will be upgraded by the State health department at an estimated cost of Rs 4,619 crore, Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Friday.

Representative image
Chennai:
Health   Minister   visited   the   Bhuvanthi   Government   Primary  Health  Center  in  Siva-ganga    and    inaugurated    the    COVID  vaccination  drive  for  pregnant  women.

He  had  inspected  30  other  districts  before Sivagangai.He added that the Chief Minister paid Rs 100 crores for vaccines  and  received  29.22  lakh  doses   of   vaccines   for   Tamil   Nadu.  At  present,  the  Centre  provides 75 percent of the dos-es  to  the  government  and  25  per  cent  to  private  hospitals.  The  State  has  requested  for  90  per  cent  of  vaccines  to  be  ear-marked for the government.

Ma  Subramanian  said  the  Chief Minister has said that we are  ready  to  provide  vaccines  to the Centre if it gives permission   to   start   production   at   Chengalpattu and Ooty.

The  health  department  has  appointed   16,850   doctors   and   staff  members  for  the  health  centres.  The  Minister  also  inaugurated   COVID   wards   for   children at the Sivaganga Government Hospital.Sivaganga  district  administration is also working towards providing treatment for cancer at   the   Government   Medical   College  Hospital  and  a  blood  bank  will  also  be  set  up  at  the  Thiruppuvanam   Government   Hospital.

Ma     Subramanian     said that all government hospitals will be upgraded and made functional at all assembly constituencies in the district.The   State   health   department  is  also  starting  a  new  programme  called  “Medicine  in    Search    of    People”    to    screen  and  survey  those  suffering  from  non-communicable  diseases  such  as  diabetes  and hypertension.

“Millions    of    people    are    more   likely   to   be   infected   with high blood pressure and diabetes. The government  plans to identify those who do so and provide them with the full  range  of  medicines  and  tests at their homes. This will begin soon and a team will go directly   to   screen   them   at   homes.  With  such  treatment,  the  mortality  rate  can  be  reduced,” he said

