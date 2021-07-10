Around 20k health centres to be upgraded in TN at Rs 4.6 crore

Chennai :

Health Minister visited the Bhuvanthi Government Primary Health Center in Siva-ganga and inaugurated the COVID vaccination drive for pregnant women.





He had inspected 30 other districts before Sivagangai.He added that the Chief Minister paid Rs 100 crores for vaccines and received 29.22 lakh doses of vaccines for Tamil Nadu. At present, the Centre provides 75 percent of the dos-es to the government and 25 per cent to private hospitals. The State has requested for 90 per cent of vaccines to be ear-marked for the government.





Ma Subramanian said the Chief Minister has said that we are ready to provide vaccines to the Centre if it gives permission to start production at Chengalpattu and Ooty.





The health department has appointed 16,850 doctors and staff members for the health centres. The Minister also inaugurated COVID wards for children at the Sivaganga Government Hospital.Sivaganga district administration is also working towards providing treatment for cancer at the Government Medical College Hospital and a blood bank will also be set up at the Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital.





Ma Subramanian said that all government hospitals will be upgraded and made functional at all assembly constituencies in the district.The State health department is also starting a new programme called “Medicine in Search of People” to screen and survey those suffering from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.





“Millions of people are more likely to be infected with high blood pressure and diabetes. The government plans to identify those who do so and provide them with the full range of medicines and tests at their homes. This will begin soon and a team will go directly to screen them at homes. With such treatment, the mortality rate can be reduced,” he said