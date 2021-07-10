Clinics see high influx of patients with advanced post-COVID issues

Chennai :

“A majority of them have breathing issues, fatigue, increased blood sugar levels, sporadic vascular issues, clots in the limbs and other parts of the body. More people are reporting vascular and breathing issues.





These issues are more common in people with comorbidities and immunocompromised conditions as they tend to see complications in respective ailments post COVID recovery,” said Dr Dhavapalani, emergency head, Apollo Hospitals.Most of the patients report at post-COVID centres at a later stage of complications post recovery.





This is because the caseload was higher in the second wave. “Patients with comorbidities need to monitor their blood sugar levels and should do a follow up after 28 days. While psychological issues such as insomnia, fear of death and depression were common in patients affected during the first wave, the second wave is seeing more number of vascular problems causing clots in limbs, myocardial infarction, brain fog and other is-sues in the arteries,” said Dr E Theranira-jan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RG-GGH).





Despite COVID-19 follow up clinics in all the government hospitals, the patients often come with advanced complications and there is always a higher risk of losing an organ or limb due to vascular issues, say doctors.“The cardiac issues post COVID recovery are also common and individuals who are awaiting cardiac procedures should mainly be careful. It is important to have a complete check-up and follow up of cardiac issues.





The complications are likely to develop in the body over time after recovery. The blockage of the arteries causing vascular problems need to be addressed immediately to avoid death post recovery from COVID-19,” said Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram, chief cardiologist at Promed Hospital.