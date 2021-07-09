Legislative parties meeting to discuss Mekedatu issue on July 12

Chennai :

"Tamil Nadu stands determined against contraction of dam despite Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa writing a letter and asking Tamil Nadu not to oppose construction of Mekedatu dam. Tamil Nadu has replied Karnataka government that construction of dam would harm the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers and is against the verdict of Supreme Court", said Chief Minister, in a press communique.





After Karnataka Chief Minster announced that the state government would proceed with constriction of Mekedatu dam, State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan went to Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge union government not to permit construction of dam by Karnataka government. Stalin said that state government is taking all legal steps to prevent Karnataka government from constructing Mekedatu dam and Duraimurugan has informed Prime Minister that construction of dam is against the livelihood of Tamil Nadu farmers.





Under the circumstance, the meeting of legislative parties will be held at Namakkal Kavingar building in Secretariat at 10.30 am on June 12 to discuss the next steps to be taken in Mekedatu issue with all the legislative parties.