DTCP official's assets rise by 253 times to Rs 2.1 crore in just five yrs, DVAC probe on

The accused P Yogaraja and his wife Sasikala had assets worth a meagre Rs 83,000 at the beginning of the check period. But at the end of the check period five years later, it grew to Rs 2.1 crore, said sleuths from the agency.





According to the FIR that the agency filed, Yogaraja enriched himself illicitly, in his name and in the name of his wife, when he was in government service. Most of the acquisitive activities of the accused officer and his wife took place between August 2014 and September 2019, said the agency, adding that it was hence chosen as the tentative check period to assess his illicit assets.





Within those five years, he increased the value of his assets he possessed from Rs 83,000 to Rs 2.1 crore through his illegal activities. Of the total assets that the couple had, assets worth Rs 1.84 crore were disproportionate to his known source of income, the DVAC has found.





Now, the accused official and his wife are facing a probe by DVAC, which has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act.