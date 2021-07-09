Admissions in Tamil Nadu State-run schools to increase after getting assurance for priority in government gobs

Chennai :

With only a few weeks left for getting admissions in the State-run schools, headmasters, and teachers in the State-run institutions were instructed to create awareness among the parents and students about the benefit of putting the students in Tamil-medium of instructions.





A senior official from the School Education Department pointed out that with the new admissions have already increased this year in the State-run schools, the governor's recent announcement to provide importance for the Tamil-medium students for getting government jobs, the enrollment in the State-run schools is expected to increase further.





"As per the data received from the southern districts, in some government middle and high schools, several students, who joined English medium of instructions, have changed it to Tamil-medium soon the government's announcement", he added.





Though the official stated that the exact number of new enrollment in government schools especially in Tamil-medium classes could be announced only after the admission process was over. However, he said "this year, the new admissions in Tamil-medium is expected to increase by around 10%".





The official also pointed out that an Act to amend the Tamil Nadu appointment on a preferential basis in the services under the State of persons studied Tamil medium was already done. "The amended act will not be applicable for only the students studying in government schools but also candidates pursue education in State-run higher educational institutions, that offers degree and diploma courses", he said.





Adding to the official's statement, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran cited an example of the increase in the new admission in government higher secondary school at Perambur in the city and claimed "additional 343 new students have enrolled in few weeks".





Stating that the State government's announcement to give priority for native Tamils for government jobs came against the backdrop of several complaints that more north Indians were getting recruited in State-run organisations.