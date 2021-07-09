State to develop sports village in Chennai: Minister

Chennai :

“To develop sports in Tamil Nadu and to take sports to the next level Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced setting up of a sports village in Chennai as a long term plan,” said Meyyanathan, in a function organised to appreciate sports persons from Tamil Nadu who were selected for Tokyo Olympics.





The Minister said that 11 sports persons, including five women sportspersons were selected from Tamil Nadu to represent India in Tokyo Olympics. He also said that out of total 120 sports persons selected from India for Tokyo Olympics, 30 are from Haryana, 15 are from Punjab and 11 are from Tamil Nadu.





He further said that this is the first time that 11 sports persons from Tamil Nadu were selected for Olympics.