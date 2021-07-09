Jumbo Baahubali evades radio-collaring, gets 2 friends

Chennai :

The department has again gone into wait and watch mode even while looking into the possibility of resuming capturing operations after a week. The elephant was to be radio-collared to track its movement and study its activity patterns.





The Forest Department suspended the operation a week ago after the elephant turned restless due to continuous tracking by the department. It could be tranquilised only when it comes alone and so a further wait is inevitable.





What has left the department more worrying is that Baahubali is now guiding its two companions also to become crop raiders. “It has been habituating the other animals by taking them along while raiding farm fields in Mettupalayam. If they get used to the routine, the two other animals would also become crop raiders,” said an official.





Over the last three days, it has become a routine for Baahubali and two other elephants to cross Mettupalayam-Ooty Road to raid crops in farms. As they cross the road, vehicles have to be stopped to ensure that the animals do not feel disturbed. “A team has been continuing to closely monitor Baahubali looking for the right moment to tranquilise. It may take some more time to execute the project,” added the official.