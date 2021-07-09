Delta farmers decide to hold hunger strike on July 15 against Mekedatu dam

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of farmers, Pandian said, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recently spoke about the construction of Mekedatu dam which is absolutely against the Supreme Court’s direction. While the farmers from the Cauvery Delta condemn the decision of Karnataka, they also raised eyebrows about the silence of the Prime Minister.





Pandian said that Cauvery Water Management Authority has to decide about the share as well as preventing the construction of Mekedatu dam. So, the state should soon meet the authorities and get the due share of water from Karnataka.