Theni police crack temple theft in 24 hrs, arrest 4, recover stolen ornaments

Madurai :

The theft occurred on the night of July 6 at Alagumalayan temple in Thamaraikulam. Theni Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh formed a special team to crack the case based on a complaint lodged by Gokula Kannan of Thamaraikulam.





Thenkarai Inspector of Police J Sugumaran, who led the team, said the offenders stole the ornaments adorned with the statue of Lord Perumal from the temple. The recovered ornaments include two ‘naamams’, four ‘thalis’ made of gold and silver crowns and silver armour.





Apart from these ornaments, a CD player, amplifier and mic-set were also seized from them. The accused have been identified as Buvaneshwaran, Jegatheeswaran, Pratap Singh and Prakash of Periyakulam. Among them two were habitual offenders, he said.