Mahila court awards life imprisonment to man for impregnating daughter

Chennai :

On March 28 the same year, the girl complained of severe stomach pain and was taken to the Jayankondam GH. Doctors confirmed that she was pregnant for three months. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the All Women Police Station in Jayankondam.





During inquiry, the girl told the police that her father had sexually assaulted her several times. Based on it, the police registered cases against Sivalingam, including Pocso Act. Judge Anandan awarded life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on Sivalingam. The judge also ordered a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the girl.