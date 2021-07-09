RPF seizes 28 kg of silver ornaments from passenger at Salem junction

Police seized around 28 kgs of silver ornaments worth several lakhs from a passenger without proper documents at Salem railway junction on Thursday.

Coimbatore : The RPF cops, who were on a routine patrol, found a man identified as Jaffar Hussain with two bags under suspicious circumstances on the 5th platform of the junction. He had got down from a train just then. During enquiries, the police found him in possession of silver ornaments weighing more than 28 kg and they were worth several lakh. Though he claimed to be bringing the jewels for delivery, the police asked him to bring the documents to ensure that they were not stolen ones. Further inquiries are on.