Environmentalists, residents save 15 native trees from being cut in Kovai

Coimbatore :

The Coimbatore Corporation has proposed to cut down a total of 23 trees for construction of a water tank, under AMRUT scheme towards implementation of 24/7 water supply scheme, in the park at Sivaram Nagar near Ramanthapuram area. Permission was also availed from the RDO to cut down the trees.





On receiving information about the tree cutting activity, a team of environmentalists rushed to the park and stopped further axing of trees. “By the time, we reached the park at around 8 am they had brought down eight trees. They stopped further cutting following our intervention,” said K Syed of Osai, an NGO. Most of the trees in the park are native varieties, including neem, pungai, poovarasan and paneer. The park with plenty of green cover has been serving the local residents and has a children’s area with play equipment.





Two years ago, a similar attempt was made to cut down the trees for the purpose of constructing the tank, but was stopped following voices of dissent from the local residents and environmentalists.





“This time, the tree cutting was done without consulting the residents. The residents too are against the proposed project and they have been demanding for constructing the tank in some other vacant area without causing disturbance to the environment. Why should those well grown shady trees be cut down unnecessarily?” asked Syed.