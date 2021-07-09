BJP duo unlucky in elections, but ‘lucky’ in party

Chennai :

Though Annamalai and L Murugan lost their seats to rival DMK candidates in the recent Assembly polls, the BJP top brass has rewarded both with elevations as state party president and MoS.





“The BJP has been practicing one person, one post policy and the party leaders had shown that those who work hard will be rewarded. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and party president Naddaji have rewarded the TN BJP unit and this is a double delight for the party here,” said an elated BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad.





“Annamalai is seen as a young leader challenging the DMK and often got media attention for controversial statements. Further, the IPS tag helped Annamalai to easily reach the central leadership and now he will head the party even without completing one year,” said a BJP insider adding that the names of BJP leaders Nainar Nagendran and KT Raghavan also made rounds.





According to the BJP sources, factors like poll alliance talks with AIADMK for civic polls, wooing prominent politicians from other parties and strengthening the party at the grassroots will be the task for the new president. The last two BJP state chiefs have been rewarded by the central leadership and our party sprang a surprise by bringing in L Murugan, who did a good job by opening MLA account in Assembly, BJP sources said.





TN leaders greet Murugan





Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted Murugan on his elevation as Union Minister. Thanking the CM, Murugan promised to extend full cooperation for TN’s development. AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam also greeted Murugan.