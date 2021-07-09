Stop DMK men’s interference in paddy procurement, says EPS

Chennai :

In a statement issued here, the AIADMK leader said that there were reports in media about DMK men in Tiruchy pressuring officials at the paddy procurement centre to delay procurement from farmers for more than 20 days.





The Opposition Leader also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to look into the issue soon and ensure that the DMK members do not involve in paddy procurement process, which is badly affecting the farmers coming to the DPCs in the state.