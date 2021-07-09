Govt report sought on steps to end graft at Regn dept offices

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, passing orders on a PIL pending since last year complaining about lack of action against the said officer despite a pending FIR, said: “The petitioner attempts to emphasise corruption in registration offices. According to the petitioner, an excess of Rs 70,000 was seized from the sub-registrar concerned and no disciplinary action has been taken, raising suspicion that the official’s pull must be long enough to reach high offices.





” Following this, the bench directed the State to file a report indicating what measures have been taken generally in the registration department as a whole and the particular office of the sub-registrar to weed out corruption.Appearing for Karuppu Ezhuthu Iyakkam, which had moved the plea, advocate P Vijendran had submitted that K Gopalakrishnan of Villivakkam sub-registrar office was held with unaccounted money of Rs 70,600 in 2018 by the DVAC.





Following this, he was sought to be posted in an insignificant post in a remote area and was accordingly transferred as District Registrar (Audit), Tuticorin on March 7, 2019. But in a partial modification of the GO on July 5, 2019, he was posted as District Registrar (Administration), Chengalpattu.