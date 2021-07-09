Govt report sought on steps to end graft at Regn dept offices

The Madras High Court has sought a State government report on steps taken to deal with corrupt officials in the Registration department on finding that an official transferred for corruption has been brought back to Chennai within four months.
The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, passing orders on a PIL pending since last year complaining about lack of action against the said officer despite a pending FIR, said: “The petitioner attempts to emphasise corruption in registration offices. According to the petitioner, an excess of Rs 70,000 was seized from the sub-registrar concerned and no disciplinary action has been taken, raising suspicion that the official’s pull must be long enough to reach high offices.
” Following this, the bench directed the State to file a report indicating what measures have been taken generally in the registration department as a whole and the particular office of the sub-registrar to weed out corruption.Appearing for Karuppu Ezhuthu Iyakkam, which had moved the plea, advocate P Vijendran had submitted that K Gopalakrishnan of Villivakkam sub-registrar office was held with unaccounted money of Rs 70,600 in 2018 by the DVAC.
Following this, he was sought to be posted in an insignificant post in a remote area and was accordingly transferred as District Registrar (Audit), Tuticorin on March 7, 2019. But in a partial modification of the GO on July 5, 2019, he was posted as District Registrar (Administration), Chengalpattu.
