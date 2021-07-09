Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Govt report sought on steps to end graft at Regn dept offices

Published: Jul 09,202101:03 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Madras High Court has sought a State government report on steps taken to deal with corrupt officials in the Registration department on finding that an official transferred for corruption has been brought back to Chennai within four months.

Chennai:
The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee  and  Justice  Senthilkumar  Ramamoorthy,  passing  orders  on  a  PIL  pending  since  last  year complaining about lack of action against the said officer despite a pending FIR, said: “The petitioner attempts to emphasise corruption in registration  offices.  According  to  the  petitioner,  an  excess of Rs 70,000 was seized from the sub-registrar  concerned  and  no  disciplinary  action  has  been  taken,  raising  suspicion  that  the  official’s  pull must be long enough to reach high offices.

” Following this, the bench directed the State to file a report indicating what measures have been taken  generally  in  the  registration  department  as a whole and the particular office of the sub-registrar to weed out corruption.Appearing  for  Karuppu  Ezhuthu  Iyakkam,  which had moved the plea, advocate P Vijendran had  submitted  that  K  Gopalakrishnan  of  Villivakkam sub-registrar office was held with unaccounted money of Rs 70,600 in 2018 by the DVAC.

Following this, he was sought to be posted in an insignificant post in a remote area and was accordingly  transferred  as  District  Registrar  (Audit),  Tuticorin  on  March  7,  2019.  But  in  a  partial  modification  of  the  GO  on  July  5,  2019,  he  was  posted  as  District  Registrar  (Administration), Chengalpattu.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations