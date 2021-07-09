Govt counsel gets High Court rap for coming unprepared and providing no assistance

Chennai :

“This will not do,” said the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy. “Why are you here,” the bench asked, not mincing words.





“In most matters, the assistance rendered to court is only seeking an extension of time to file an affidavit or submitting no instructions received. The State cannot function in the court in this manner.





”The bench made the observation after the government counsel sought a week’s time to file the State’s response on a pending plea on providing cash relief to differently-abled persons.The bench recalled the time granted earlier when this plea as well as similar pleas were taken up on the basis that the new dispensation in the State and new government counsels taking over.





“There is absolutely no contribution on part of the State. We have been saying this for the past two weeks to be ready,” the bench said.While Advocate General Shanmugasundaram, who was present in the virtual mode, agreed to remedy the situation, the bench also directed the copies of the order to be circulated to the Chief Secretary.





The court adjourned the case by a week after directing the State to clarify as to how the Rs 133 crore COVID relief sanctioned for the physically challenged was disbursed, as the State seemed to have accounted for disbursal of slightly over Rs 69 crore while leaving out persons who are visually impaired.