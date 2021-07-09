Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Govt counsel gets High Court rap for coming unprepared and providing no assistance

Published: Jul 09,202101:02 AM

The Madras High Court on Thursday took strong exception to the counsel appearing for the State seeking frequent extensions on public related matters either to file an affidavit or to obtain instructions from the relevant departments.

Chennai:
“This  will  not  do,”  said  the  first  bench   comprising   Chief   Justice   Sanjib  Banerjee  and  Justice  Senthil Kumar   Ramamoorthy.   “Why   are  you  here,”  the  bench  asked,  not mincing words.

“In most matters,  the  assistance  rendered  to  court is only seeking an extension of  time  to  file  an  affidavit  or  submitting  no  instructions  received.  The  State  cannot  function  in  the  court in this manner.

”The  bench  made  the  observation after the government counsel sought  a  week’s  time  to  file  the  State’s response on a pending plea on  providing  cash  relief  to  differently-abled persons.The   bench   recalled   the   time   granted  earlier  when  this  plea  as  well  as  similar  pleas  were  taken  up  on  the  basis  that  the  new  dispensation  in  the  State  and  new  government counsels taking over.

“There  is  absolutely  no  contribution on part of the State. We have been  saying  this  for  the  past  two  weeks   to   be   ready,”   the   bench   said.While  Advocate  General  Shanmugasundaram,  who  was  present  in   the   virtual   mode,   agreed   to   remedy  the  situation,  the  bench  also  directed  the  copies  of  the  order  to  be  circulated  to  the  Chief  Secretary.

The court adjourned the case by a week after directing the State to clarify  as  to  how  the  Rs  133  crore  COVID  relief  sanctioned  for  the  physically   challenged   was   disbursed,   as   the   State   seemed   to   have  accounted  for  disbursal  of  slightly  over  Rs  69  crore  while  leaving  out  persons  who  are  visually impaired.

Conversations