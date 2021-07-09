Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Man kidnapped for Rs 82L fraud, victim, six abductors held

Published: Jul 09,202101:02 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A six-member gang who kidnapped a man since he cheated them of Rs 82 lakh on the promise of getting them jobs at Tangedco was arrested by Egmore police.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
The victim too was arrested based on a counter-complaint and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.On Tuesday night, Egmore police received a complaint from  a  man  that  his  employer  Raja  of  Vadapalani  was   kidnapped in a  car   from a lodge in their jurisdiction.

Police    confirmed    the    kidnap   with   the   help   of   CCTV  footage  and  tried  to  reach  the  victim  over  the  phone.   However,   the   abductors  picked  the  phone  and  told  police  that  Raja  cheated them of Rs 82 lakh on  the  promise  of  getting  them jobs at Tangedco and did not return the money.

Police,   however,   managed  to  convince  them  to  drop   the   kidnap   victim   back and secured the gang, identified as R Ramamoorthy  (52)  of  Vettavalam,  T  Kumar  (46)  of  Vriddhachalam,  C  Sudarshan  (35)  and  S  Killivalavan  (31)  of  Cuddalore,  B  Sivabalan  (41)  of  Chidambaram  and  V  Alex  (23) of Villupuram.

Investigation  revealed  that  Raja,  who is into auditing work, received  money  from  the  accused  since  2018  and  did  not fulfil his promise of get-ting them jobs.While   all   six   were   remanded  in  judicial  custody,  Raja  too  was  arrested  based   on   a   counter-com-plaint and remanded

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations