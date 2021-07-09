Man kidnapped for Rs 82L fraud, victim, six abductors held

Chennai :

The victim too was arrested based on a counter-complaint and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.On Tuesday night, Egmore police received a complaint from a man that his employer Raja of Vadapalani was kidnapped in a car from a lodge in their jurisdiction.





Police confirmed the kidnap with the help of CCTV footage and tried to reach the victim over the phone. However, the abductors picked the phone and told police that Raja cheated them of Rs 82 lakh on the promise of getting them jobs at Tangedco and did not return the money.





Police, however, managed to convince them to drop the kidnap victim back and secured the gang, identified as R Ramamoorthy (52) of Vettavalam, T Kumar (46) of Vriddhachalam, C Sudarshan (35) and S Killivalavan (31) of Cuddalore, B Sivabalan (41) of Chidambaram and V Alex (23) of Villupuram.





Investigation revealed that Raja, who is into auditing work, received money from the accused since 2018 and did not fulfil his promise of get-ting them jobs.While all six were remanded in judicial custody, Raja too was arrested based on a counter-com-plaint and remanded