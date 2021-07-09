Ready to function at 50 pc occupancy: Theatre owner

Chennai :

“We met Chief Minister MK Stalin and expressed the difficulties we are facing in maintaining theatres during the lockdown period. He listened to our grievances patient-ly and assured that the State government will stand by us.





We hope that the government will soon permit us to run the theatres,” said Tirupur Subramaniam, president of the association.Emerging from the meeting with the Chief Minister, Subramaniam said it was up to the State government to take decision on allowing theatres to reopen. “We wish to reopen theatres but the State government usually provides relaxations af-ter holding discussions with medical experts.





We are ready to operate even if the government permits only 50 per cent occupancy,” said Subramaniam, who added that they have also urged the Chief Minister to extend the auto renewal period of theatres by another year.When asked about more films getting re-leased on OTT platforms and the changes that would happen after theatres reopen, Subramaniam said the number of OTT re-leases would come down after theatres start functioning again. According to him, producers are not willing to release their films on OTT. But as theatres remain closed, they too cannot restrict the producers, he said.Subramaniam added that theatres have faced challenges in the past when televisions, video cassettes and so on were invented, but the industry has remained resilient.





“Theatres will not die,” asserted Subramaniam.During the meeting with Stalin, the association members also handed over Rs 50 lakh towards Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF)