Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Ready to function at 50 pc occupancy: Theatre owner

Published: Jul 09,202101:00 AM

As theatres remain closed in Tamil Nadu though almost most commercial establishments and places of entertainment have been reopened as part of relaxing the curbs, office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Distributors’ Association urged the State government to permit them to function again.

Representative image
“We  met  Chief  Minister  MK  Stalin  and  expressed   the   difficulties   we   are   facing   in   maintaining  theatres  during  the  lockdown  period. He listened to our grievances patient-ly  and  assured  that  the  State  government  will  stand  by  us.

We  hope  that  the  government  will  soon  permit  us  to  run  the  theatres,” said Tirupur Subramaniam, president of the association.Emerging from the meeting with the Chief Minister, Subramaniam said it was up to the State  government  to  take  decision  on  allowing theatres to reopen. “We wish to reopen theatres but the State government usually provides relaxations af-ter   holding   discussions   with   medical   experts.

We  are  ready  to  operate  even  if  the  government  permits  only  50  per  cent  occupancy,”  said  Subramaniam,  who  added  that  they  have  also  urged  the  Chief  Minister  to  extend the auto renewal period of theatres by another year.When asked about more films getting re-leased  on  OTT  platforms  and  the  changes  that  would  happen  after  theatres  reopen,  Subramaniam  said  the  number  of  OTT  re-leases   would   come   down   after   theatres   start functioning again. According to him, producers  are  not  willing  to  release  their  films   on   OTT.   But   as   theatres   remain   closed, they too cannot restrict the producers, he said.Subramaniam  added  that  theatres  have  faced  challenges  in  the  past  when  televisions, video cassettes and so on were invented,  but  the  industry  has  remained  resilient.

“Theatres  will  not  die,”  asserted  Subramaniam.During the meeting with Stalin, the association  members  also  handed  over  Rs  50  lakh  towards Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF)

