Private schools urge govt to disburse funds allocated for RTE

Chennai :

Though the previous government had allocated Rs 304.14 crore to reimburse the schools for the 2020-21 academic year, the amount has not been disbursed till now, claimed private school managements.





Since admissions for this year began on Monday, more than 15,000 children have already enrolled under RTE, officials said. According to a senior School Education Department official, about one lakh students are expected to be enrolled under the scheme this year, higher than the last year’s figure of about 86,000.“In the last two years, more than 1.60 lakh children were admitted under RTE in about 8,000 private schools across the State.





However, though officials had promised to reimburse the fees arrear amount during the previous regime, it has not been done till now,” said DC Elangovan, secretary, Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu.





The organisation had already submitted several petitions to the State government on various issues that the private schools face, especially RTE fee dues, he said. “Many schools were affected by lockdown due to non-payment of fees by parents. If the government provides the fees arrears, it would help them run the academic activities this year,” he said.





KR Nandhakumar, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Private Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools’ Association, claimed that more than 100 middle and lower rung private schools across the State were on the verge of closure due to financial crisis brought about by the pandemic.“Most of the schools could not pay electricity bills or renew the institution’s vehicle/bus fitness certificate from Transport Department.





We have sought an appointment with the Chief Minister to raise these issues and find a solution,” he said.The senior School Education Department official claimed that the previous government had allocated the funds only in February-March. Hence, the fee arrear could not be distributed to the private school managements due to the election and other activities at that time, he said