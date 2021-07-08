Annamalai appointed new TN BJP chief, clear signal of need for change to old guard

Chennai :

Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, 38, has been appointed as the new president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. Annamalai had joined the BJP only last August, but he was swiftly elevated to one of the vice presidents of the state unit.





Earlier, the names of prominent BJP leaders Nainar Nagendran and KT Raghavan, too, were making the rounds, but Annamalai was clearly a front-runner for the post.





Annamalai is known for his ability to speak well in Tamil, English and Kannada. He is the founder of 'We, The Leaders Foundation'. He served as an IPS officer in Karnataka and was hailed as 'Singam' (lion) due to his straightforward way of functioning in various parts of that state. He quit the post in May 2019 and after a year, joined the BJP.





Born in a farmer's family in Karur on June 4, 1984, he joined as an IPS officer in 2011 and served in various locations mostly in Karnataka for eight years.





According to BJP sources, factors like poll alliance talks with AIADMK for civic polls, wooing prominent politicians from other parties and strengthening the party at the grassroots will be the task for the new president.