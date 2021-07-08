BJP names ex-IPS officer Annamalai as its Tamil Nadu unit chief

The BJP has the convention of one rank, one post , prompting the party leadership to name a new state unit chief after Murugan took oath on Wednesday.
Chennai:
The BJP on Thursday K Annamalai, who quit the IPS to join politics, as its Tamil Nadu state unit president in place of L Murugan, who has joined the Modi government as a minister of state.
The BJP has the convention of "one rank, one post", prompting the party leadership to name a new state unit chief after Murugan took oath on Wednesday.
Annamalai had launched a foundation to help students after quitting the Indian Police Service (IPS) and joined the BJP last year.
நல்லவை நடந்திட நாடு சேர வேண்டும்,— C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 8, 2021
நாடு சேர்த்திட நன் மக்கள் கூட வேண்டும்,
மக்கள் ஒன்றாக மலையென தலைவன் வேண்டும்,
என் தம்பி அண்ணாமலையின் தலைமை வந்தது.
அறம் செழித்திட , நாடு சிறந்திட , தமிழர் பெருமை கொள்ளட்டும். வாழ்க, வளர்க@annamalai_k@BJP4TamilNadupic.twitter.com/aeX2eyatjY
The BJP is banking on the young leader to boost the party's standing in the Dravidian state where it has long been a minor player.
