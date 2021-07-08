Crop raider Bahubali befriends two elephants: officials worry he will lead ‘gang’ astray

Coimbatore :

The Coimbatore forest department is facing a new challenge in its efforts to capture the wild elephant nicknamed ‘Bahubali. The elephant, which was a loner, has now befriended two other tuskers and is always seen in their company. This has made it tough to collar and capture the elephant. The department has once again gone into wait and watch mode as it is considering different options of resuming operations after a week. The elephant was to be radio-collared to track its movement and study its activity patterns.





The forest department suspended the operation a week ago after the elephant became restive after continuous tracking by the forest department. It can be tranquilized only when it is alone and so a prolonged wait is inevitable.





What has left the department worried is that Bahubali now appears to be guiding its two companions also to become crop raiders. “It has been getting its two new friends into the habit of raiding crops as they now raid farms and fields in Mettupalayam as a gang. If they get used to the routine, the two other animals would also become crop raiders,” said an official.





Over the last three days, Bahubali’s new routine has been to cross the Mettupalayam-Ooty Road with his friends and raid crops in the fields. And whenever they cross the road, all vehicles have to be stopped to ensure that the animals do not get agitated.





“A team has been closely monitoring Bahubali, hoping to find the right moment to tranquilize him. It may take some more time to execute the project,” added the official.