Trial in murder of Special SI by radical Islamic elements to begin soon

Chennai :

The trial in the murder of Special Sub- Inspector of Police S. Wilson, who was shot dead by two youths Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek on January 8, 2020, will start soon at the special NIA court in Chennai.





This was revealed by the Special Public Prosecutor in the Wilson murder case, CSS Pillai while speaking media persons on Thursday. The trial will begin immediately as the main conspirator in the case Khaja Moideen, a radical Islamist who was involved in several murders and radicalization of youths, was brought to the Chennai jail on Tuesday night from Tihar jail in Delhi where he was lodged.





Wilson was shot dead while he was on duty at the Kaliyakkavilai market road check-post near the Kerala, Tamil Nadu border on January 8. The arrested suspects, Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek, had deposed before the NIA, who took over the investigation, that they murdered him "as part of waging jihad".





While Shameem and Thoufique were directly involved in the murder, a total of six people were charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency in the case.





Those charge-sheeted are Abdul Shameem, Y Thowfeek, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha and Jaffer Ali. They were charged under the Unlawful Atrocities Prevention Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.





According to the NIA charge-sheet, Khaja Mohideen is the key accused in the case, and that he was involved in the radicalization of both Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek, creating hatred in them and resulting in the murder of Wilson. The charge-sheet also mentioned that the accused had planned to kill SSI Wilson not on the basis of any personal enmity but to create fear in the minds of people including policemen.





The NIA also found that Khaja Mohideen was a member of the Islamic State, Daesh and that he was waging a war against India by killing a public servant.