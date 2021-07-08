State BJP to get a new chief, thanks to Murugan's elevation

Chennai :

“The BJP has been practising one person one post policy and soon the state will have a new president to handle the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai,” a BJP source told DT Next. With the state election commission gearing up to announce the poll schedule for local bodies, we are hoping that the party central leadership appoints a new president before the civic polls.





The names of prominent BJP leaders Nainar Nagendran, KT Raghavan and K Annamalai are making rounds in Kamalalayam and New Delhi will soon decide on the new state chief, BJP sources said.





The new BJP president should oppose the DMK and face the civic polls and should start working for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The national party usually takes time to identify, and these shuffles and elevations happen at the All India level and will take time, the source said.





According to BJP sources, factors like poll alliance talks with AIADMK for civic polls, wooing prominent politicians from other parties and strengthening the party at the grassroots will be the task for the new president. The last two BJP state chiefs have been rewarded by the central leadership and our party sprang a surprise by bringing in Murugan, who did a good job by opening the MLA account in the TN assembly after 15 years. The possibility of a new face cannot be ruled out, said another BJP source.