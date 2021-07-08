Word “Central govt” will be replaced with “union govt” in textbooks, says Leoni

Chennai :

Speaking to media persons after meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin at Fort St George, Leoni said that people have started using the term Union government very well and it has found great public acceptance after the media started using it widely.





Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation would fully engage in replacing the word central government with union government in the school textbooks to be printed for the coming term, Leoni said. The ruling party’s choice of vocabulary became a political talking point after leaders of the state BJP objected to the DMK’s ministers using ‘union’ government to refer to the Government of India in their official correspondence. The issue created so much political heat that the chief minister justified their choice of vocabulary and declared in the State Assembly that they would continue to use the term union government.





Asked about PMK Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss’s critique on appointing a person who insulted women as textbook corporation head, Leoni said, “Leaders including the Prime Minister have criticized me for the comment. It is something I have stated many times in TV shows. Even false cases were foisted against me by taking a part of my speech and portraying it as if I had insulted women. People felt that a comment I had made many times on TV had been blown out of proportion.”





Accusing Anbumani of raking it up after his appointment as textbook corporation chairperson, Leoni said, “Considering the comments he (Anbumani) had made in the past, I have not said anything worse to denigrate women.”