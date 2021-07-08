Closure of recreational spots in Nilgiris affecting tourist arrivals

Coimbatore :

Though the state government has allowed the operation of public transport and scrapped the e-pass system for people entering the hill retreat, the decision to keep close the parks and tourist attractions has disappointed those dependent on the tourism sector for their livelihood.





“When lockdown curbs have been eased in plains, why not in the hill districts? Even beaches in Chennai that witness heavy crowds have been opened up for the public,” asked representatives from the tourism sector. More than two lakh people, who are dependent on the tourism industry, both directly and indirectly for their livelihood are out of jobs due to the pandemic.





“We are already anguished over losing the peak summer season during the months of April, May and June for the second consecutive year. Normally, tourists throng the hill district during the peak summer season to take a break from the sweltering heat and enjoy the salubrious weather,” said AS Sadiq Ali, president of Ooty Cottage Owners Association.





More than 2,500 small, medium and large scale resorts and cottages in the district are lying empty due to the lockdown. “Since the peak season has got over, there may not be heavy crowds and there would be only less occupancy in resorts and cottages. Those who have taken cottages and resorts on lease and built them on loans are suffering from extreme financial strain. Hence, parks and other tourist attractions should be opened at the earliest,” he added.





Though enquiries have started coming for booking resorts and cottages, the tourists do not come after knowing that tourism spots remain shut. Even hotels, which were allowed with dine-in service with 50 per cent occupancy, had been witnessing dull business due to lack of tourists. Over 10 lakh people used to visit the hill district every year during the peak summer season.





Collector J Innocent Divya said that the tourist attractions will be reopened once the state government gives specific orders.