Aavin revamp exposes discrepancies in sale data of 25 districts

Vellore :

With the district unions being in the forefront of daily milk procurement, sources revealed that while there were logs mentioning milk arrivals and milk products conversion (manufacture), there were no clear data about the sale of the converted products. With the current revamp measures set to boost the milk major’s savings by Rs 15.24 crore annually, top officials are also looking at ways to boost Aavin sales.





Aavin at present sells milk to customers only in 1 litre and 500 ml packs. However, officials found that 245 ml sachets sold for Rs 10 in Salem and Erode towns fetched good returns achieving a daily sale of around Rs 3 lakh.





Plans afoot to sell milk, ghee in Rs 10 sachets





“We are now thinking of asking all unions to make changes to ensure manufacture of Rs 10 sachets as this product moves faster and even the poor will be able to afford it,” sources revealed. “The idea for this was – in addition to the Salem and Erode experiences –taken from private biscuits brands which experienced higher sales when both exotic and regular varieties were packed in Rs 5 and Rs 10 packets,” an insider added.





Officials are also looking at ways to improve ghee sales. “Though brand Aavin has loyal customers we are looking at ways to increase sales by marketing it in smaller packs where even devotees wanting to use it for “Neivedhiyam” can purchase it,” sources revealed. “Smaller ghee packets will have good sales if marketed near temples,” sources said.