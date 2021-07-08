Editorial: Putting travel back on track

Chennai :

The reopening of the economy in several states, including workplaces, had allowed citizens to reconsider holiday plans in mini-instalments, even if they were to nearby beach resorts or hill stations like Kodaikanal. Nowhere was the ennui of the lockdown more visible than in the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors, which have been dealt a death blow over the past year and a half. As per a UNCTAD report published last week, global tourism and its allied sectors suffered an estimated loss of $2.4 trillion in 2020, owing to the direct and indirect impact of a drop in the number of international tourist arrivals. The report jointly presented with the UN World Tourism Organisation warned that a loss bordering on a similar quantum might be witnessed this year too, and that the recovery of the sector is dependent on the uptake of vaccination globally. The economic blow suffered by the sector is amplified in emerging economies, and they account for as much as 60 per cent of the global GDP losses in the sector.





South, southeast, and northeast Asia, along with North Africa are among the worst hit. As a respite of sorts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had extended a lifeline to India’s tourism sector last month when she announced relief measures targeting the sector. This included the provision of emergency loans to travel agents and tour guides - which is set to benefit over 11,000 stakeholders. She also declared the issuance of 5 lakh tourist visas, free of charge, once India opens up its borders to international tourists. These lifelines are most needed for the industry as the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality predicted that 3.8 crore people or 70% of the sectoral workforce, which in totality comprises 5.5 crore people (involved in direct and indirect jobs) could be rendered jobless due to COVID. Before the pandemic, India saw 1.1 crore foreign tourist arrivals who coughed up more than $30 bn on business and leisure trips.





In Tamil Nadu, the tourism minister instructed officials to put together an expert panel that could develop a post-COVID tourism recovery plan. Last week, the State issued a GO to this effect and announced the details of the 16-member panel, which will also suggest COVID-19 SOPs for tourists in the state. Among the touch-ups suggested for TN is preparation of a project report for landmark lighting and projection show at the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanniyakumari. A proposal has also been sought to revamp the art gallery and the infrastructure in the tourism complex located at the heritage port town Poompuhar.





Religious tourism in Tamil Nadu might also begin looking up soon as places of worship have also been opened up. A few tourism-dependent states could offer some pointers to TN going forth. Like Sikkim, for instance, which has opened its borders to all tourists who have taken both doses of the vaccine. Even Kerala’s tourism minister has proposed an idea for ‘completely vaccinated tourism’ which could put all stakeholders at ease. Recently, the neighbouring state’s government began an in-car dining project that offers customers food in their vehicles. Restaurants operated by Kerala Tourism are offering such amenities.





Confidence building would be one of the tasks ahead of TN’s tourism sector. Opening up tourist hotspots while ensuring social distancing, is a next to the impossible goal, as seen in the case of hill towns in Himachal Pradesh, where thousands gathered over the weekend throwing caution to the wind, and stoking fears of prompting a third wave. Revenge tourism might not be the answer to the sector’s woes. And the sooner that states make their peace with this idea, and streamline their tourist arrivals as per vaccination norms, the faster they can bounce back to normalcy.