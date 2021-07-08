Murugan MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry

Chennai :

Murugan contested in the Dharapuram constituency in the 2021 polls and lost to DMK’s Kayalvizhi in a closely-contested poll. He will now have to win a Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha ticket in six months.





After taking over as state BJP President in 2020, Murugan has been instrumental in building the party ahead of the Assembly polls leading to the BJP winning seats in the Dravidian heartland of Tamil Nadu.





He has been instrumental in conducting several major campaign programmes including “Vetrivel yatra” which played a major role in mobilising cadre across the State. Murugan earlier served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for scheduled castes.





The BJP appointed Murugan as its state chief to connect with the Dalit voters and he also strengthened the party by bringing in Dalit leaders and functionaries from DMK, VCK and Congress.





Before being appointed as the vice-chairman of the NCSC, Murugan was a practising advocate at the Madras High Court and holds a Masters’ degree in International Law.





Murugan is the second minister from the saffron camp of TN. Earlier Kanniyakumari MP Pon Radhakrishan served as the Minister of State in the Modi government (2014 -2019).