CM opens new 250-bedded CEmONC at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital

The 70,000 sqft new facility, built at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore, houses four operation theatres. Out of 250 beds, 200 will be for the obstetrics department and the rest for newborn care. It can handle at least 600 deliveries and 250 new borns in a month approximately.





After this, the Chief Minister inspected the medical college hospital and inquired about the treatment provided to patients, especially those admitted for COVID-19 infection.





Ministers KN Nehru, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva V Meyyanathan, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, District Collector, P Gayathri Krishnan and others participated at the inaugural function.





Later, the Chief Minister visited his ancestral house at Thirukkuvalai along with his family members and spent some time there. He went round the house and wrote on the visitor’s register kept there.





Aid for Tamil Department in German University





During the day, the CM also ordered allotment of Rs 1.25 crore for Tamil Department in Cologne University in Germany, following demands from various political parties.





The state government will help preserve the culture and tradition of Tamil language. The fund of Rs 1.25 crore will help the Tamil department in Cologne University continue to function and complete 60 years of service in another two years, Chief Minister Stalin pointed out in a press release.





The Tamil department in Cologne University was setup in 1963 and the department played a crucial role in development of Tamil literature in Europe for more than 5 decades. The university which faced financial crunch decided to shut down the department in June, next year and later advanced the closure to September, this year. Following this, political parties, including PMK, urged the state to make allocation and help continue the Tamil department in the university.