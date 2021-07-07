5 things to know about L Murugan, TN's BJP leader who is part of Modi's cabinet

Chennai :

Loganathan Murugan, 44, President of the Tamil Nadu BJP and RSS member was sworn into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet giving Tamil Nadu much needed representation.





1) He was born in Paramathi in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu into a Telugu speaking family,





2) L Murugan has 15 years of experience as an advocate and has been the Standing Counsel to the Government of India at Madras High Court since BJP came to power. He completed his undergraduate degree in law from Dr Ambedkar Law College in Chennai, and a master in International Law and International Organisations from the University of Madras. He also has a post graduate diploma in Intellectual Property Rights.





3) He became Tamil Nadu BJP’s State President in March 2020, after getting selected over senior leaders like Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, KT Raghavan and Vanathi Srinivasan 4) Murugan is just the second leader from the Dalit community to become the state president. SP Kirubanithi held the post 20 years ago.





5) He shot into prominence when he led the Vetri Vel Yatra in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections, enabling BJP to win four seats out of the 20, the highest ever in Tamil Nadu.