PMK urges state to allot funds for German varsity

Chennai :

“Cologne university authorities have announced closure of Tamil department due to fund crunch in September this year. It is a pain to see the closure of Tamil department in the university which has been functioning for 58 years”, said Anbumani Ramaodoss, in a tweet.





He also said that Tamil department in cologne university offers Tamil courses ranging from undergraduate to Doctorate in Tamil literature. The department functions with more than 50,000 Tamil books and palm leaves inscriptions and the department is a blessing for Tamil research in Europe.





Anbumani also said that the department department in Cologne university should be protected and when the same problem rose in 2019, state government announced Rs 1.24 crore but due to COVID-19 spread the funds could not be mobilised due to which the department is about to be closed.





State government should hold talks with the Cologne university authorities and by allotting required funds should ensure that research on Tamil literature continues without any issues, urged Anbumani Ramadoss.