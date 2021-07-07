Marksheets for both Class X and Class XII students to be distributed by July

Chennai :

SSLC and Class XII board exams could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 second wave. However, while Class X students were declared all pass and marks of the Plus-2 students would be calculated based on SSLC, Class eleven, and Class XII assessment performance. The School Education Department said that marks sheets for Class X students would carry only pass tags in the subjects.





A senior official from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), seeking anonymity, said that authorities were engaged in calculating marks for Class XII students as all the schools have sent the required data of their pupils.





"Our main priority is to calculate marks for Class XII students as the admissions for higher education will tentatively start from August 1", he said adding "firstly, marks will be uploaded in the DGE portal where students could refer it and also could take printouts".





Pointing out that printing of both Class X and Class XII mark sheets will begin simultaneously, the DGE official said "if everything goes as per the schedule, the mark sheets will be distributed during the last week of July or in the first week of August", he added.





The official also claimed that authorities were ensuring that there should not be any errors while calculating the marks for Class XII students.





"All the data of the students including Class X marks, Class XI marks, and Class XII assessment and practical marks was uploaded in the server", he said adding "a software would calculate based on the evaluation criteria issued by the government".





Accordingly, over nine lakh Class X students and about 8 lakh twelve standard students, who had enrolled for the board exam this year, would receive mark sheets.





The official also pointed out that each Class XII student (except for those exempted) has paid Rs 20 and each Class ten student has paid Rs 10 respectively for their mark sheet.





He also said once the Class XII marks were published, the authorities will also discuss conducting improvement exams for the students, who were not satisfied with their marks. "In addition, exam schedule will also be announced for the private candidates, who had registered for Class XII exams", he said.