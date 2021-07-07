Inter-state cow-lifting racket busted after arrest of man from Haryana

Vellore :

There have been several complaints regarding cows going miss-ing in Gudiyattam and Pernambut. Pernambut police, who were on night rounds on V Kotta Road, intercepted a mini lorry with AP registration on suspicion and searched the vehicle during which they found a cow.





As the occupant of the vehicle spoke Hindi, police with help of locals took him to the station where he was identified as Ahamuddin (43) of Haryana, who flew to Bengaluru and borrowed the mini lorry from his friend Shakeela in AP fixed bogus number plates before coming to TN to lift cows.





During interrogation, he admit-ted that he was involved in lifting cows and selling them to butchers and that he had stolen around 20 cows from the region so far. The cow in the mini lorry was that of Razak (50) of Pernambut. Razak had earlier complained to the police that his cow, which was sent for grazing, did not return home even after an extensive search in all are-as in and around Pernambut.





It may be recalled that more than 10 complaints were lodged by farmers around Gudiyattam claiming that their cows were missing.Vellore District Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy said, “such instances were common in Gudiyattam–Pernambut region as cows are sent to adjacent forests for grazing. When the animals fail to return, locals think that the animal might have been killed by a car-nivore. It is this mood which cattle lifters exploited to steal animals and sell them to butchers for profit.”Ahamuddin has been arrested and the vehicle has also been seized. Further investigations are on