Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Inter-state cow-lifting racket busted after arrest of man from Haryana

Published: Jul 07,202106:59 AM by THARIAN MATHEW

Updated: Jul 07,202106:59 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

With the arrest of a man from Haryana on Monday, that the Pernambut police have managed to bust the cow smuggling racket by an inter-state gang in Gudiyattam and Pernambut areas.

Ahamuddin
Ahamuddin
Vellore:
There have been several  complaints  regarding  cows  going  miss-ing in Gudiyattam and Pernambut. Pernambut   police,   who   were   on   night  rounds  on  V  Kotta  Road,  intercepted a mini lorry with AP registration on suspicion and searched the  vehicle during which they found a cow.

As the occupant of the vehicle   spoke   Hindi,   police   with   help  of  locals  took  him  to  the  station   where   he   was   identified   as   Ahamuddin  (43)  of  Haryana,  who  flew   to   Bengaluru   and   borrowed   the mini lorry from his friend Shakeela   in   AP   fixed   bogus   number   plates  before  coming  to  TN  to  lift  cows.

During  interrogation,  he  admit-ted  that  he  was  involved  in  lifting  cows  and  selling  them  to  butchers  and  that  he  had  stolen  around  20  cows  from  the  region  so  far.  The  cow  in  the  mini  lorry  was  that  of  Razak (50) of Pernambut. Razak had earlier   complained   to   the   police   that  his  cow,  which  was  sent  for  grazing,  did  not  return  home  even  after an extensive search in all are-as in and around Pernambut.

It may be recalled that more than 10 complaints were lodged by farmers   around   Gudiyattam   claiming   that their cows were missing.Vellore District Consumer Federation  president  K  Sathiyamoorthy  said, “such instances were common in   Gudiyattam–Pernambut   region   as  cows  are  sent  to  adjacent  forests  for  grazing.  When  the  animals  fail  to  return,  locals  think  that  the  animal might have been killed by a car-nivore.  It  is  this  mood  which  cattle  lifters exploited to steal animals and sell them to butchers for profit.”Ahamuddin   has   been   arrested   and the vehicle has also been seized. Further investigations are on

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations