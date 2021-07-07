Three persons killed in multiple collisions involving two-wheelers in Tirupur

Three persons died in multiple collisions involving two-wheelers in Tirupur district on Monday night

Coimbatore : Police said Gopi Kannan, 38, from Kadayampatti in Salem, who is employed as a driver in Kerala, was heading to the neighbouring state in his two-wheeler to join work following easing of lockdown curbs, when the mishap happened. He crashed into a barricade on the national highways near Karukkankattupu-dur in Perumanallur and was thrown away from the vehicle. He died on the spot. Meanwhile, two youth Tamil Selvan, 22 and Santhosh Kumar, 20, both employed in a textile firm were returning home after work, when they failed to see the bike lying on the road. They hit the bike on the road and lost balance and were dragged for about 100 metres before succumbing to injuries. Police said that the duo was driving at a reckless speed. On receiving information, Perumanallur police sent the bodies of the deceased for post mortem at Tirupur Govern-ment Medical College and Hospital. The Perumanallur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.