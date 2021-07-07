Coast Guard seizes 1,200 kg sea cucumber off Mandapam, 2 held

In yet another successful joint operation with the Forest Department, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized 1,200 kg of banned sea cucumber from Mandapam and apprehended two people on Tuesday.

Vellore : A defence release said the Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam received an intelligence input about illegal transshipment of banned Sea Cucumber at 00 40 hours on Tuesday. The ICG initiated a joint patrol with personnel from the Forest Department in the dark hours and monitored movement of suspicious vessels. Subsequently, a boat was intercepted at 06 30 am and a joint team of ICG and Forest Department personnel recovered 110 gunny bags of sea cucumber weighing 1,200 kg. The boat with its two crew was brought to Mandapam North Fishing Harbour. On investigation it was revealed that the consignment was planned for transshipment across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMB)