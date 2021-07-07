Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Four Vellore tribal hamlets get health sub-centre, conducts first delivery

Published: Jul 07,202106:44 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Residents of the four tribal hamlets - Kurumalai, Vellkalmalai, Nachimedu and Pallakollai distributed sweets to celebrate the Vellore district administration starting a Health sub centre a demand pending for several decades at Kurumalai on Monday.

Health officials with the woman and newborn delivered at the sub-centre in Kurumalai on Monday
Health officials with the woman and newborn delivered at the sub-centre in Kurumalai on Monday
Vellore: The  sub  centre,  for  which  a  doctor,  nurse  and  attendants  from  the  Oosur  PHC  have  been  posted,  is  temporarily  housed  in  a  classroom  of  the  Panchayat  Union  Middle  School  where  two  beds  are  also  available. 
 
The day also saw the first delivery. Manjula (23)  wife  of  Thangaraj  of  the  locality  delivered  a  boy  at  the  sub  centre  on  inauguration.  With  this  facility  coming  to  their  region,  tribal  residents  now  have  access  to  better healthcare and need not carry people in a dholi to the plains for treatment. 

A  week  ago  local  dailies  reported  that  Pavunu  (37),  who  was  full-term  pregnant,  delivered on the way when she was carried in  a  dholi  to  a  PHC  from  the  hilly  hamlet.  This resulted in Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian trekking to the spot and after inspection  ordered  the  setting  up  of  a  temporary  sub  centre,  while  a  proposal  has  been sent to the state government for a permanent structure. 

The  only  hitch  in  vehicles  reaching  the  hill top is the lack of a pucca road, the government sanctioned Rs 1.06 crore to lay a 2 km road from Athiyur to Kurumalai. “Once the road is completed, there is also a chance of  an  ambulance  being  stationed  at  either  Oosur  in  the  plains  or  at  Kurumalai,”  officials reveal

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations