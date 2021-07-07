Wed, Jul 07, 2021

In big catch, DMK nets EPS’ key loyalist based in Salem dist

Published: Jul 07,202106:03 AM by K Karthikeyan

Arrival of rival party functionaries to the DMK and expulsion of party functionaries from the AIADMK has become a routine since the regime change, especially since the Opposition party has been sacking people left, right and centre, mostly for communicating with its former general secretary VK Sasikala.

Chennai:
The DMK has been accommodating some big names for a while now, however, one defection has raised eyebrows in the AIADMK and DMK alike on Monday. The first name in the AIADMK ex-pulsion list released on Monday, its Salem  suburban  agriculture  wing  secretary  C  Chelladurai,  was     learnt  to  have  caused  tremors  in  the party circles.In charge of AIADMK deputy co-ordinator  Edappadi  K  Palaniswami-mi’s native Edappadi constituency till a few weeks ago and considered a formidable force in the Salem AIADMK  unit,  Chelladurai  was  expelled  hours  before  he  defected  to  the  ruling  DMK.

Even  sources  in  the   ruling   party   admitted   that   Chelladurai   was   a   prize   catch.   They owe it to Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji  for  it.  A  distant  relative  of  the  former  chief  Minister,  Chelladurai’s  arrival,  DMK  sources believe, was as good as the defection   of   former   minister   P   Palaniappan from AMMK recently.A highly placed DMK source un-willing to be quoted said, “We were told  that  EPS  made  last  ditch  efforts   to   somehow   retain   Chella-durai  even  on  Monday  morning.

But,  Senthil Balaji  outwitted  him.  He has roped in two big shots from the  rival  camps  in  one  week.  The  high   command   must   be   mighty   pleased. When he was appointed in charge  of  COVID  management  in  Salem, everyone knew that destabilising  Palaniswami  was  an  additional task given to him. He is executing his plans to perfection.

”If  sources  in  the  DMK  are  to  be  believed,  former  AIADMK  minister  Thoppu  Venkatachalam  could  join the DMK. Venkatachalam was expelled from the AIADMK after he contested as an independent.Information spilling out of Anna Arivalayam  suggests  that  Senthil-balaji  was  in  touch  with  Venkatachalam  who  had  managed  to  se-cure nearly 10,000 votes contesting as an independent in his native Perundurai constituency.

“Such      prominent   individuals   could   be   valuable  for  the  party  in  the  local  body  elections.  Imagine  springing  a surprise in Edappadi or Erode region in the civic polls. Also, it will help us strengthen the party in the west  where  we  fared  poorly  in  the  Assembly  polls.  Coimbatore  could  be the next big target,” said a DMK district  secretary  unwilling  to  be  quoted.

