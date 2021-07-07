In big catch, DMK nets EPS’ key loyalist based in Salem dist

Chennai :

The DMK has been accommodating some big names for a while now, however, one defection has raised eyebrows in the AIADMK and DMK alike on Monday. The first name in the AIADMK ex-pulsion list released on Monday, its Salem suburban agriculture wing secretary C Chelladurai, was learnt to have caused tremors in the party circles.In charge of AIADMK deputy co-ordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami-mi’s native Edappadi constituency till a few weeks ago and considered a formidable force in the Salem AIADMK unit, Chelladurai was expelled hours before he defected to the ruling DMK.





Even sources in the ruling party admitted that Chelladurai was a prize catch. They owe it to Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji for it. A distant relative of the former chief Minister, Chelladurai’s arrival, DMK sources believe, was as good as the defection of former minister P Palaniappan from AMMK recently.A highly placed DMK source un-willing to be quoted said, “We were told that EPS made last ditch efforts to somehow retain Chella-durai even on Monday morning.





But, Senthil Balaji outwitted him. He has roped in two big shots from the rival camps in one week. The high command must be mighty pleased. When he was appointed in charge of COVID management in Salem, everyone knew that destabilising Palaniswami was an additional task given to him. He is executing his plans to perfection.





”If sources in the DMK are to be believed, former AIADMK minister Thoppu Venkatachalam could join the DMK. Venkatachalam was expelled from the AIADMK after he contested as an independent.Information spilling out of Anna Arivalayam suggests that Senthil-balaji was in touch with Venkatachalam who had managed to se-cure nearly 10,000 votes contesting as an independent in his native Perundurai constituency.





“Such prominent individuals could be valuable for the party in the local body elections. Imagine springing a surprise in Edappadi or Erode region in the civic polls. Also, it will help us strengthen the party in the west where we fared poorly in the Assembly polls. Coimbatore could be the next big target,” said a DMK district secretary unwilling to be quoted.