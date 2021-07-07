Farmer’s wife kills 2 children, commits suicide by consuming poison in Erode

A woman committed suicide by consuming poison after murdering her two children over family dispute in Erode on Monday night.

Coimbatore : Police said Sasikala, 33, wife of Prabhu Shankar, 40, a farmer from Veerappangoundankattoor near Kodumudi took the extreme step after giving poison to her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. “The couple used to quarrel frequently over domestic issues. A war of words broke out between them on Monday night forcing Sasikala to end her life along with that of the children. She took a banana laced with poisonous tablets and gave the same to her children,” police said. Around 2 am, the children woke up their father to inform them that they had consumed poison. Shocked, Prabhu Shankar immediately rushed his wife and two children to a private hospital in Erode. Yet, the woman and her two children died without responding to treatment early on Tuesday. Police team led by Perundurai DSP Selvaraj sent the bodies to government medical college in Perundurai for post mortem. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on