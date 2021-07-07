Stalin pays tributes to grandparents at memorial in Tiruvarur

Thiruchirapalli :





CM holds review meet on diff abled welfare schemes worth Rs 1,702 cr

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed the implementation of schemes and plans worth Rs 1,702 crore for the welfare of differently-abled persons. The Chief Minister discussed ways for speedy implementation of schemes which were being funded by the World Bank, better coordination and inclusive development of differently-abled persons in the state. Stalin directed officials to ensure that the equipment for differently-abled persons were provided without any delay and make arrangements to provide easy access in all government buildings for them, said a press communique from the government. In the review meeting, he also instructed the officials to ensure that the beneficiaries are allotted 4 per cent reservation in government employ-ment and 5 per cent reservation in higher education. Officials should also ensure that in offices where more than 20 persons work, differently-abled per-sons are given the same opportunity as other employees, said Stalin.

Stalin, who earlier arrived in Tiruchy around 5 pm, was received by Minis-ters KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the airport from where he proceeded to Tiruvarur by road.After reaching Tiruvarur, the Chief Minister inspected some DPCs at Mannargudi and interacted with the employees. He sought various details related to the daily activities of the centre.Subsequently, he went to his ancestral house in Thirukkuvalai. It has been transformed into a memorial of his grandparents. He spent more than an hour at the memorial and some time at Muthuvelar Library established in memory of his grandparents.Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of projects in the district on Wednesday. During his road trip to Tiruvarur from Tiruchy the Chief Minister’s convoy was stopped at several places and Stalin received petitions from the public.