Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Stalin pays tributes to grandparents at memorial in Tiruvarur

Published: Jul 07,202105:50 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Tiruvarur for the first time after assuming office and paid respects at his grandparents’ memorial in Tirukkuvalai on Tuesday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin being received by Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Tiruchy
Thiruchirapalli: Stalin, who earlier arrived in Tiruchy around  5  pm,  was  received  by  Minis-ters   KN   Nehru   and   Anbil   Mahesh   Poyyamozhi at the airport from where he proceeded to Tiruvarur by road.After reaching Tiruvarur, the Chief Minister   inspected   some   DPCs   at   Mannargudi  and  interacted  with  the  employees.  He  sought  various  details  related  to  the  daily  activities  of  the  centre.Subsequently, he went to his ancestral   house   in   Thirukkuvalai.   It   has   been  transformed  into  a  memorial  of  his grandparents. He spent more than an  hour  at  the  memorial  and  some  time   at   Muthuvelar   Library   established in memory of his grandparents.Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate a slew   of   projects   in   the   district   on   Wednesday.  During  his  road  trip  to  Tiruvarur   from   Tiruchy   the   Chief   Minister’s convoy was stopped at several  places  and  Stalin  received  petitions from the public.

CM holds review meet on diff abled welfare schemes worth Rs 1,702 cr

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed the implementation of schemes   and   plans   worth   Rs   1,702   crore   for   the   welfare   of   differently-abled persons. The  Chief  Minister  discussed  ways  for speedy implementation of schemes which were being funded by the World Bank,  better  coordination  and  inclusive  development  of  differently-abled  persons in the state. Stalin directed officials to ensure that the equipment for differently-abled persons were provided  without  any  delay  and  make  arrangements  to  provide  easy  access  in  all   government   buildings   for   them,   said a press communique from the government. In  the  review  meeting,  he  also  instructed the officials to ensure that the beneficiaries  are  allotted  4  per  cent  reservation   in   government   employ-ment  and  5  per  cent  reservation  in  higher education. Officials should also ensure that in offices where more than 20 persons work, differently-abled per-sons are given the same opportunity as other employees, said Stalin.

