Unable to attend Fr Swamy’s funeral, kin holds memorial mass in ancestral village

Family members organised a memorial mass for Fr Stan Swamy at his ancestral village Church in Viragalur, Tiruchy, on Tuesday after watching the funeral service online.

Thiruchirapalli : The funeral of Fr Stan Swamy was held at St Peter’s Church Bandra at 4 pm and it was live telecast on YouTube which was witnessed by the family members, who assembled in Viragalur near Pullambadi. According to Benito Prabhu, the grand-nephew of Fr Stan Swamy, the YouTube live was screened in their house and all the family members witnessed the funeral that was held with a high holy mass. Since the COVID protocol, the family members were not allowed to travel and participate in the event and the funeral procession by the Jesuits was also denied. “After the funeral, we organised a memorial mass at 6.30 pm at Our Lady of Seven Dolours Church at Viragalur in which close relatives are allowed to participate,” said Benito Prabhu. He also said that the family has been planning for another mass for the family members as well as the public on Sunday.