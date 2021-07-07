Commercial Taxes dept launches complaint cell, helpline, e-mail ID

The Commercial Taxes Department on Tuesday launched a helpline and an e-mail ID for traders and general public.

Chennai : A complaint cell has started to function at the office of Commissioner of Commercial Taxes in Ezhilagam to enable traders and public to lodge com-plaints with respect to deficiencies noticed in the delivery of services by the officials of department. The complaints can also be lodged between 10 am and 5.45 pm on all working days by calling up in the following phone number 044-28514250, said an official press release. During lockdown and subsequent relaxations there were complaints from traders that they were stopped by policemen without reason despite the state granting permission to transport essential commodities. Following largescale complaints from trades, a cell has been launched to handle the petitions and to look into the grievances. Along with the phone number, traders can also contact the department through e-mail at ctdpeti-tion@ctd.gov.in.