Jul 07, 2021

Karnataka CM firm ongoing ahead with Mekedatu dam

Published: Jul 07,2021

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the state government would go ahead with the Mekedatu drinking water project and there was no question of stopping it.

Speaking  to  reporters  in  Bengaluru,  he  said,  “We will implement the Mekedatu project with-in the legal framework and complete it. We are in a comfortable situation. There is no question of stopping it.” His remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister  MK  Stalin  opposed  the  project  on  the  grounds that it would hurt farmers in his state.Yediyurappa said that he had written to Stalin to allow the project as it would benefit people from both the states.

“They have not responded positively. Yet, we will implement the project,” he said. In his response to Yediyurappa on Mon-day,  Stalin  had  asked  the  Karnataka  government to not pursue the project. While Karnataka  government  has  maintained  that  the  drinking  water  project  would  go  ahead,  TN  is  piling  pressure on the Centre to stop the project, maintaining that it would impair the flow of Cauvery water.

Mekedatu  project  is  a  multipurpose  project,  which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring  areas  (4.75  TMC)  and  also  can  generate  400  MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

