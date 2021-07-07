Duraimurugan raises 2 dam issues with Shekhawat

Chennai :

During his meeting, Duraimurugan reiterated Tamil Nadu’s objection to the Mekedatu project and urged the Centre not to grant any permission to Karnataka as it went against the interest of TN farmers.





Apart from urging Shekhawat to direct Karnataka to release the monthly quantum of Cauvery water at Bilingudu, he also urged him to ensure that Cauvery Water Management Authority finalises the monthly quantum of water to be released to TN by the neighbouring state.





Duraimurugan also urged him to constitute the inter-state water disputes tribunal to solve the Markandeya river issue as per the November 14, 2019 Supreme Court order. Referring to reports that Karnataka had constructed a 50 m high dam across Markandeya river, he said the Markandeya river is a tributary of the Pennaiyaru river.





Because of this dam, about 870 hectares of agricultural land getting irrigation in Krishnagiri Taluk would be affected, he said.Durai Murugan also sought per-mission to cut down 23 trees to strengthen the Baby dam and earth dam to increase the storage level in the Muallaiperiyar Dam to 152 ft, besides directing the Kerala government to accord permission for repairing the forest roads.





Apart from appointing a permanent chairman for the Cauvery Water Management Authority, he also urged Shekahwat to implement the Godavari-Krishna-Pennaru-Cauvery inter-river linking project as a National project after holding talks with the concerned states and also sought Central funding for the Tamirabhara-ni-Karumeni canal project and reimbursement of balance of Rs 44.48 crore due from the Centre for taking up repair, renovation and restoration works of various waterways in the state.