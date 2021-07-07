Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Duraimurugan raises 2 dam issues with Shekhawat

Published: Jul 07,202105:00 AM

Two days after Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers exchanged letters making their case for and against the Mekedatu dam project across river Cauvery, TN Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan met Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Karnataka’s Mekedatu and Markandeya dam projects and other inter-state river water issues in New Delhi.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan handing over a detailed letter on water issues to Union Jal Sh
Chennai:
During  his  meeting,  Duraimurugan  reiterated  Tamil  Nadu’s  objection  to  the  Mekedatu  project  and urged the Centre not to grant any  permission  to  Karnataka  as  it went against the interest of TN farmers.

Apart from urging Shekhawat  to  direct  Karnataka  to  release   the   monthly   quantum   of   Cauvery  water  at  Bilingudu,  he  also   urged   him   to   ensure   that   Cauvery Water Management Authority    finalises    the    monthly    quantum  of  water  to  be  released  to TN by the neighbouring state.

Duraimurugan also urged him to constitute the inter-state water disputes   tribunal   to   solve   the   Markandeya  river  issue  as  per  the  November  14,  2019  Supreme  Court order. Referring to reports that Karnataka had constructed a 50  m  high  dam  across  Markandeya  river,  he  said  the  Markandeya river is a tributary of the Pennaiyaru   river.

Because   of   this   dam,  about  870  hectares  of  agricultural land getting irrigation in Krishnagiri  Taluk  would  be  affected, he said.Durai Murugan also sought per-mission  to  cut  down  23  trees  to  strengthen   the   Baby   dam   and   earth dam to increase the storage level  in  the  Muallaiperiyar  Dam  to 152 ft, besides directing the Kerala government to accord permission for repairing the forest roads.

Apart  from  appointing  a  permanent  chairman  for  the  Cauvery  Water Management Authority, he also  urged  Shekahwat  to  implement  the  Godavari-Krishna-Pennaru-Cauvery  inter-river  linking  project as a National project after holding  talks  with  the  concerned  states   and   also   sought   Central   funding    for    the    Tamirabhara-ni-Karumeni canal project and reimbursement   of   balance   of   Rs   44.48 crore due from the Centre for taking  up  repair,  renovation  and  restoration  works  of  various  waterways in the state.

