Wife says PUBG Madan framed, denies charges

Chennai :

Madan earned money through YouTube videos and Super Chat, which was not illegal, she said, adding: “The police blocked the channels… We did not buy any property in the last 10 years or own two luxury cars. There is just one Audi A6 registered in my name and we live in a rented house,” Kruthika told reporters at the police commissionerate on Tuesday. Kruthika said she wanted to meet the Commissioner to get the details of the 200 complaints against Madan.





“We think it’s only four persons who repeatedly filed complaints online. So, the police should probe all 200 complainants and share with us the particulars to face the case in court,” she said.





“We are analysing if the voice in the videos is Madan’s,” she said, raising doubt that some of the controversial videos were fake. Rejecting police’s suspicion that the female with whom Madan had intimate conversation could be Kruthika, she claimed not to have ever played PUBG. “Madan used my bank account for transactions. I have no other link to his channels, but the police arrested me without proper evidence,” added Kruthika, who was released on bail a few days ago.





She also questioned the grounds on which Madan was detained under Goondas Act. “We have gathered substantial evidence against her, which will be submitted to the court when the charge sheet is filed,” said a cybercrime wing officer. Native of Salem, Madan was a full-time YouTuber and had been posting his PUBG videos on his channel called ‘Toxic Madan 18+’.