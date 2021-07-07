DVAC books HR and CE official for alleged corruption of Rs 41 lakh

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption booked former joint commissioner-cum-executive officer of Kanniyakumari District Temples for allegedly illicitly enriching himself to the tune of Rs 41 lakh in a little more than two years.

Chennai : The official, M Anbumani was the Joint Commissioner-cum-Executive Officer, Kanniyakumari District Temples, Suchindrum, from September 2017 to March 2021. He had entered government service in 1999 in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department as an Assistant Commissioner. After getting divorced from his wife in 2015, he has been living with his two children. The official allegedly gathered his illicit wealth between October 2017 to December 2019. So the DVAC has fixed that as the check period to assess his wealth not proportionate to the known source of income, the agency said in the FIR. At the beginning of the check period, his assets were valued at Rs 1.49 lakh. At the end of 27 months of check period, it was found to be around Rs 80.4 lakh. After calculating his income, expenditure, likely savings, etc., the DVAC has pegged the value of his illicit asset at Rs 40.9 lakh. The Kanniyakumari unit of DVAC has registered a case under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Anbumani.