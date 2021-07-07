CBI arrests 4 more, including engineer’s brother, in ICF graft case

Investigating the graft case in which the former principal chief mechanical engineer of ICF, Perambur, was arrested on Monday, the CBI arrested four more persons, including the official’s brother.

Chennai : After arresting the official, AK Khatpal, the agency arrested his brother Sanjay Khatpal; Hamsa Venugopalan, director, Universal Engineers, Chennai; her working partner Om Prakash; and Khetmal Jain of Salem Steel Trading Co, Chennai, on Tuesday. They are being produced before courts in Chennai and Delhi. On Monday, officials had conducted searches at nine places and recovered Rs 2.75 crore in cash and gold bars weighing 23 kg. Further searches led to the recovery of investment details, including fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 4.28 crore related to the official and his family members, property documents, and keys of two bank lockers. The scrutiny of the bank accounts and other documents is in progress, the agency said ina statement.