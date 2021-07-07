Krishnagiri reports highest TPR

Chennai :

Krishnagiri, with the highest positivity rate in the State, saw an increase and reported 4.8 per cent TPR. Among other districts, Thanjavur has a TPR of 4.3 per cent, followed by 4.1 per cent in Coimbatore and 4 per cent in Tirupur.





On Tuesday, 407 new cases were reported in Coimbatore, followed by 311 in Erode, 228 in Salem and 209 in Chennai.





As many as 73 deaths were reported, taking the total to 33,132.





A total of 3,855 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,35,872.