Tamil Nadu at 9th position in vaccination, lags behind even lesser-developed states

Chennai :





Minister, Secy to meet Harsh Vardhan seeking more vaccine stock



Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan would meet Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on July 9 to seek enhanced vaccine allocation to TN. Subramanian said he would also raise the issue of expe-diting the AIIMS project in the State.Unlike other states that offer incentives to the people to get vaccinated or countries like Pakistan which “threaten sacking people,” if not inoculated, Tamil Nadu has been carrying out the drive with much ease because of the massive awareness created by the government, Subramanian said. So, people voluntarily attend the camps to get the vaccine.

To put this in perspective, this is about double of what Tamil Nadu has achieved. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, too, have vaccinated more people than Tamil Nadu.What has affected the inoculation drive in the State is the severe shortage of stock that had nearly brought it to a halt twice in the past. Now, the authorities are staring at a similar situation after running out of stock yet again. Many districts are likely to face short-age this week till the next consignment of vaccines arrives from Centre.Of the 12 crore vaccine doses scheduled to be distributed to the states from union government in July, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive only 71 lakh doses. So far, the State has received only about 11 lakh doses, and is scheduled to receive 8.21 lakh doses on July 11 and 3.21 lakh on July 14.“We are requesting the Union government to allocate more vaccines before the scheduled date, as the stock is very limited,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.“The State needs more allocation of vaccines because we are capable of vaccinating more number of people on daily basis. How-ever, given the poor performance immediately after the launch of the programme, the allocation is low. As per population-based allocation, we should receive more vaccines, and we are requesting for enhancing the vaccines in the coming months,” Radhakrishnan added.So far, 1,69,21,705 persons have been vaccinated against COVID in the State as on Tuesday morning, including 1,41,54,348 first doses and 27,67,357 second doses. The high-est number of doses administered on a single day was 4,73,654 on July 3.