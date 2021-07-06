Family, villagers pay tributes to Stan Swamy in TN

Pall of gloom descended in Viragallur, the ancestral village of Fr Stan Swamy, after the Jesuit priest, arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case, died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday in the middle of his fight for bail on health grounds.

Thiruchirapalli : Family members of Swamy said that he had dedicated his entire life to fight for the rights of marginalised people and claimed that he was arrested for foisted cases. The family members paid tributes to his portrait at the house in the Viragallur village near Lalgudi. Fr Stan Swamy is the fifth sibling among six. His elder brother, Irudhaya Swamy (89), and his relatives are living in their ancestral house while his elder sister and younger brother are living in Chennai. As their father Lourdusamy passed away at an early age, Irudhaya Swamy, a farmer, took care of the family. He was the father figure for Fr Stan Swamy, who played a major role in his life. “I am unable to believe that my brother is no more. He was here in 2019 after a case was registered against him ,” the brother said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled and expressed shock over Stan Swamy’s demise. “No man should suffer the misery underwent by the man who fought for the marginalised,” he tweeted.